Support east Columbus boutiques during pandemic

You read about Short North, Dublin and Tri-Village boutiques you can help during the pandemic, now's your chance to support the east-side.

Feather Your Nest & Co. Mercantile | Pickerington

Located in Historic Village of Pickerington, this small business is open during the pandemic – online, that is. Shop casual fashion, candles, kitchen goods and more to brighten your quarantined home.

Catherines | Pickerington

Specializing in plus-sized garments, this small retail chain sells dresses, intimates, accessories and more. Get your spring and summer wardrobe ready as it's site is stocked with colorful tops, shaws and dress. Who says you have to wear sweatpants while in quarantine?

Clothes Mentor | Gahanna

Based in Gahanna and Toledo, this little boutique features a slew of designer items. From Gucci bags to Coach rain boots, these prices will make any fashionista cheer with joy. Did someone say stimulus check?

Scout & Molly's Boutique | Easton Town Center

When most think of Easton Town Center they recall Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Tiffany & Co., but it also has boutiques like Scout & Molly's. Support this small, franchise boutique and shop denim, shorts, jewelry and more.

Don't Forget!

Even though Truluck Boutique in New Albany does not feature online shopping, don't forget about this adorable little shop in the heart of the city. Read about it's beginnings on its website, www.truluckboutique.com.