Summer pool round-up

1
Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool4450 Schirtzinger Rd., Hilliard, Ohio 43026
2
David H. Madison Community Pool2100 Clifton Ave, Bexley, Ohio 43209
3
Devon Pool2070 S. Mallway Dr., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221
4
Dodge Swimming Pool645 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215
5
Driving Park Pool1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43206
6
Dublin Community North Pool5660 Dublinshire Dr., Dublin, Ohio
7
Dublin Community South Pool6363 Woerner Temple Rd., Dublin, Ohio
8
Gahanna Swimming Pool148 Parkland Dr., Gahanna, Ohio 43230
9
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool1530 Goodale Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212
The Grandview Heights Municipal Pool features a play area, diving well and lap lanes. Admission for adults ranges from $5-12 for adults
10
Highlands Park Aquatic Center245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081
11
Hilliard Family Aquatic Center3850 Veterans Memorial Dr., Hilliard, Ohio 43026
12
Hunters Ridge Pool341 Harrow Blvd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230
13
Jack Florance Pool500 E. Lincoln Ave, Delaware, Ohio 43015
14
Lincoln Swimming Pool570 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207
15
Muirfield Village Glick Road Pool & Recreation Complex6716 Glick Rd., Dublin, Ohio 43017
16
Northwest Swim Club1064 Bethel Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220
17
Pickerington Community Pool11330 Stonecreek Dr., Pickerington, Ohio 43147
18
Plain Township Aquatic Center7650 Swickard Woods Blvd., New Albany, Ohio 43054
19
Powell Pool245 Adventure Park Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065
20
Reed Road Water Park2000 Hastings Ln., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221
21
The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center2831 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, Ohio 43123
22
Westerville Jaycee Swimming Pool230 S. Otterbein Ave., Westerville, Ohio 43081
23
Worthington Pools400 W. Dublin Granville Rd., Worthington, Ohio 43085
24
Zoombezi Bay4850 Powell Rd., Powell, Ohio 43065
