Study says garlic and onions may fight cancer

Grab your breath mints, people!

A study was released in February 2019 that recognized the correlation between allium vegetables and a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. What’s an allium vegetable? Lucky for you, some of the smelliest kinds of produce. The list includes garlic, onions, leeks, chives, scallion and shallots.

These vegetables are rich in flavanols and organosulfur compounds which have tumor-fighting properties. The February study’s results showed that the odds of having colorectal cancer was 79 percent lower in adults who consumed high amounts of allium vegetables compared to those who ate low amounts.

The vegetables on the list definitely compete with some of the other stinkiest vegetables like asparagus, cabbage and broccoli – all of which also contain some of the highest amounts of nutrients of any produce.

However smelly, allium vegetables have many antiviral properties. Their compounds create benefits like cardiovascular protection, lower cholesterol and blood pressure and anti-clotting. The polyphenols inside garlic and onion also have anti-inflammatory properties. A 2009 study by the Medical University of South Carolina found that alliums might even help prevent osteoporosis.

In order to get the most protection out of these eye-watering foods, health experts advice chopping onions, garlic and leeks and allow them to sit for several minutes before cooking. This releases enzymes more efficiently.

In lieu of this new information, we’ve put together a list of the most garlicky, oniony foods to eat in Columbus.

Garlic and onion carbonara - Harvest Pizzeria

Liver and onion – Amrbose and Eve

Spicy Bahama mama – Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Roasted garlic tomato soup – Melt Bar & Grilled

Garlic cheese bread – Spaghetti Warehouse

French onion soup - Arch City Tavern

Mallory Arnold is an Assistant Editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.