Street style brand + rooftop bar = one amazing party

× Expand Madison-USA and VASO collection (left), and Comme des Garcons (right).

Get ready Cbus, a fashion-forward collaboration is underway and it screams luxurious street style.

Orcun Turkay – the general manager for the Dublin AC Marriott Hotel that features the rooftop bar VASO – has always had an interest in street-style. Now, for the first time ever, his professional career and fashion interests are colliding thanks to a local store.

Located in the bustling Short North, Madison-USA is a lifestyle store that features an array of brands – and they’re getting a new addition. The popular Japanese brand Comme des Garcons will soon be available at the shop, making it the first local store in Columbus to offer the unique label.

Turkay met the shop owners, Jelani Floyd and Jarrel Tolbert, awhile back and the trio instantly connected. After hearing about the Comme des Garcons addition, the group knew this was an opportunity to launch something original while also supporting VASO and Madison-USA.

“Madison-USA is one of my favorite stores,” Turkay says. “It’s one of the only stores in the city that sells street fashion.”

On Thursday, July 11 from 6-9 p.m. VASO and Madison-USA are hosting a launch party for the Comme des Garcons line and introducing their original, collaborative apparel collection.

Hosted at the VASO rooftop bar, the party will feature music, fabulous food and signature cocktails. Turkay says high-profile individuals including Columbus Crew and Columbus Blue Jackets players are making an appearance.

Guest will also have an opportunity to shop the Comme des Garcons collection and the collaborative line between the venue and Madison-USA, which features t-shirts, hats, cooking aprons and other pieces.

“I always wanted to do merchandising pieces for VASO because it’s good for the brand,” Turkay says. “And Madison-USA was also looking for a collaboration with a place like VASO. We’re a great match; both places are run by like-minded people.”

Can’t make the party? Don’t stress. Both collections will be available at Madison-USA and on its website. Or stop by the hotel afterward and purchase of the VASO/Madison-USA merchandise.

The launch party is RSVP only, click here for more information on the event.

“This party will bring different people from the fashion industry, people from sports and our (hotel) industry altogether,” Turkay says. “So yeah, we’re excited.”

Turkay says the collaborations between VASO and Madison-USA aren’t stopping at T-shirts and aprons. The group is also considering a hot sauce, but more to come on that end.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialists. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.