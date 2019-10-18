Still time to catch the CCAD Season Two: Follow the Mud

Following the success of Season One, the Columbus College of Art and Design’s Follow the Mud is returning for Season Two, with an array of local and international artists providing unique experiences for art connoisseurs and newbies alike.

This five-month-long season is organized as a series of “instances,” each experimenting with art through different manners of performance, dialogue, screening, and engagement. While some instances will occur in the Beeler Gallery, others will go beyond the walls to different areas throughout Columbus. Below is a peak into the first five instances of the season.

Instance No. 1

Follow the Mud kicked off on October 10 with an opening reception and introduction of the projects to follow. Musician C. Spencer Yeh provided a sound performance for attendees.

Instance No. 2

Paris-based artist Laëtitia Badaut Haussmann led a performative tour of the Gunning House on Sunday, October 13. The Gunning House, also known as Glenbrow, is a 1940 Usonian-style home in Blacklick built by an assembly of talented creators: renowned artists Tony Smith, Theodore van Fossen, and the I Love Lucy art director Laurence Cuneo. Haussmann guided visitors through the homestead and its installations while providing insight on the intersections between design and the human condition.

Instance No. 3

On November 10, Ohio Artist Michael Stickrod and New York-based French artist Michel Auder collide in a multimedia installation. Stickrod will be present to introduce his sculptural works that set the scene for a screening of Auder’s video work May ’68 in ’78, which is a collection of never-before-seen interviews of the 1968 student movement in France, shot ten years after the movement first began. The film will be accompanied by photos, letters, and documents that further display the crucial turning point in French culture.

Instance No. 4

Laëtitia Badaut Haussmann and filmmaker Julia Trotta collaborate to produce an installation of emotional video clips from Trotta’s film-in-progress, Forget to be afraid: A portrait of Linda Nochlin. The film follows Nochlin, an art historian and revolutionary feminist, in the last 7 years of her life to give an intimate picture of her works, achievements, and adversities she faced. The instance is on view November 19 at the Beeler Gallery.

Instance No. 5

Michael Stickrod returns to present Michel Auder’s 1970 film Cleopatra on December 12. Auder’s film bases its characters’ improvisation off of Joseph Mankiewicz’s version of the film, and includes a cast of performers from and around Andy Warhol’s factory.

For more information on future instances and the idea behind Follow the Mud, visit www.beelergallery.org.