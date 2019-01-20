Stay fabulous! Visit new store at Lennox Town Center

Photos courtesy of Sally Beauty

Going into big box stores to get the best beauty products can be overwhelming and distracting: there are little to no experts about the products, the selection is limited and you can't event give the products a test run. Thankfully, a new and very popular beauty stored just opened in Columbus, and it's pretty central to everyone.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. just opened a 3,200-square-foot location in at the Lennox Town Center, at 1735 Olentangy River Road. You'll want to check at this amazing new location, which features high-quality, name brand products and a modern layout.

Sally Beauty is the world’s largest distributor and retailer of professional beauty products, with over 3,700 stores in 13 countries. The brand services both retail consumers and salon professionals by offering up to 10,000 products for hair, skin and nails. Sally Beauty carries professional lines such as Clairol, L’Oreal, Wella and Conair, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise.

