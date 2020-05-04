Star Wars crafts for May the Fourth, 2020

May the 4th be with you.

It’s Star Wars Day and since this intergalactic universe spans across several generations, it’s easy to enjoy crafts, baking and more with the whole family.

Crochet Star Wars Characters

Craft the cutest creatures in the galaxy with the how-to guide, Star Wars Crochet. From Yoda to the disgusting Jabba the Hutt, anything is adorable in crochet form.

www.pinterest.com/pin/549650329521204522

Painted Rocks

Step One: Get outside and search for smooth rocks

Step Two: The bring the rocks home, wash them clean

Step Three: Turn the rocks into your favorite Star Wars characters using acrylic paint.

It’s as easy as that! That oval-shaped rock is now the perfect R2-D2

stamping.craftgossip.com

We Still Love Baby Yoda AKA The Child

Craft Gossip rounded-up amazing (some are pretty intricate) baby Yoda crafts. A few easy and fun ones include the following:

Star Wars Cupcake Cakes

Cupcake Cakes are all the rage. Arrange cupcakes in the desired shape then icing over them collectively to create your favorite Star Wars characters. Form the top, it looks like a cake, but hungry bellies can easily grab a cupcake and pull the design apart – no knife, no icing on the side, no mess.

An easy one to start with is BB-8. Simply place the cupcakes it’s round form, icing over with white icing, add orange, gray and black details. Watch the video below for more instructions and other Star Wars craft ideas.

DIY Mini Lightsabers

For the more advanced Star Wars crafters, this is the perfect activity. The mini lightsaber actually lights up and it teaches kids about electrical engineering.