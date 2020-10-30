Who is behind CityScene's social media? | Intern spotlight

Say hello to our first ever social media intern, Alex Moreno!

Moreno is a third-year student studying strategic communication at The Ohio State University. Before CityScene, Moreno worked as a communication student assistant at OSU'S athletics department and as a student intern for the Big Ten Student U program.

Her favorite things to do in her free time is to spend time with friends and family, go on walks, and fill online shopping carts without ever actually purchasing anything. She is currently binge-watching the last few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy but her favorite show of all time is New Girl. Moreno is excited to learn and interact with our CityScene readers via social media during her internship!

Q&A with Alex

Favorite social media?

"This is such a Gen Z answer, but Tik Tok!"

Favorite Columbus spot?

"Would I even be an OSU student if I didn't say the Ohio Stadium? Non-OSU related though, I would say the Short North Arts District."

What are you going to be for Halloween?

"A Bratz doll with my friends!"

Favorite scary movie?

"I'm the biggest baby when it comes to scary movies, but if I had to choose it would be Saw. I'd way rather watch something like Halloweentown to get into the holiday spirit, though!"