Decorative Arts Center host summer kids camps

Arranging stimulating summer activities for children may be a challenge for parents. Thankfully, the Decorative Art Center of Ohio is here to save the day.

Lancaster’s favorite art museum offers two summer camps guaranteed to make your children’s day just as productive as it is galvanizing.

Kids aged 9-15 can partake in the center’s The Legend of Slappy Hooper: An American Tale program – named after the children’s book of the same name. Just like Slappy Hooper, kids will breathe life to the art they produce, which includes making puppets, painting scenery, and lighting the stage. In fact, the program covers every aspect of a stage production.

The Legend of Slappy Hooper camp runs Monday-Friday, June 17-21, beginning daily at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m.

For kids aged 12-15, the center offers an interactive crash course on printing in Make Your Mark: All About Printing. The camp will introduce participants to a range of printing types, including gel plates, cyanotype, silkscreen, and block prints. Then, participants get to create their own paper and fabric prints and can even bring the tools home, should they wish to practice their craft beyond the workshop.

Make Your Mark camp runs Monday-Thursday, June 24-27. Activities start at 11 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m.

Both camps cost $90 for members. Non-members pay $95. Those interested may register online at www.decartsohio.org.

About the Decorative Art Center of Ohio

The Decorative Art Center of Ohio is a non-profit art museum with a community-oriented vision. The center works toward goals by engaging the community through innovative, year-round exhibitions, educating the curious-minded in arts, and preserving and showcasing the architecture and collection entrusted in its care.

The museum is Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is free.

Emile Lin a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.