Short North Mural project nears completion

If you’ve missed the previous installments of the Short North Arts District’s Summer Spray series, don’t fret! The final three artists will begin work on August 29, September 5 and September 12 and will complete the new 1,280 square-foot mural wall along W. Goodale St.

Summer Spray is a collaborative mural-making event, where local artists come together to paint a designated section of the mural wall and artists have been hard at work since July 11.

Each of these artists will produce a spontaneous creation inspired by their individual experiences, surroundings, and current conversations that will further complement the artwork done by previous artists. While each artist’s piece is unique, they combine to create a brand-new piece of locally-collaborated public art, which will liven-up the Short North Arts District for years beyond its creation.

As the series enters its final three artists, here is a quick introduction to get familiar with the artists ahead of their installations.

Aug. 29- Katie Golonka:

Katie Golonka’s portion of the mural will use various styles and techniques to create a stitched-together aesthetic. As a self-taught muralist, Golonka's artwork takes influence from cross-cultural folklore, graphic art and expressionism. She regularly participates in art shows throughout Columbus, and her murals are anywhere from Polaris to Dublin.

Sept. 5- Mrrobotgeek:

Robert Williams works under the name, Mrrobotgeek, and is an oil painter who has been working as a tattoo artist for the last sixteen years. His techniques are inspired by the Expressionist Cubism style, where he uses bright colors and abstract subjects to represent different emotions. His work has been displayed in art galleries such as the Wild Goose Creative and ROY G BIV.

Sept. 12- FDZgraffiti:

Felicia Dunson, also known as FDZgraffiti will finish out the mural project on September 12. As a trained art instructor with an urban art background, she is passionate about sharing her gifts with the Columbus community. Dunson's work is very much tied into her love of music, pop culture, and bold, bright colors. It is her hope that people appreciate the portrayal of graffiti as a formal style of fine art after viewing her work.

