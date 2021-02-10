Shopping, snacking and skating

× Expand Photo courtesy of Easton Town Center

The Winter festivities aren’t over just yet! Thanks to Easton Town Center, they have announced another new edition of an Outside Ice-Skating rink for everyone! And the best part? It’s completely free of cost. Crazy right? No need to bring skates either, because they got you covered. Literally, because it will still be cold in the months of February and March.

This free, fun activity will be coming to the Easton February 20-March 20. The times that people will be able to skate are from 4-8pm every night, so make sure you get there timely because they will be following COVID-19 regulated guidelines of how many people can be skating at one time. Along with making sure all of the skates are completely sanitized and ready for use. Don’t miss out on the fun coming this month!

THINGS TO DO, IF YOU HAVE TO WAIT:

1. Shop! You have over 300 stores at your disposal ready to be viewed. (Don't forget your masks!)

Nordstrom

Macy’s

Lego Store

American Girl

2. Eat! Easton holds some of the best restaurants in the city of Columbus and just added a couple of new ones this past year.

Forbidden Root

Rooftop Restaurant

Pins Mechanical

Still don’t feel like going home just yet? No Problem! Indulge on some amazing ice cream while your there from the great Jeni’s Ice Cream, or the new store Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce. They both have a wide selection of options to choose from that make them great.