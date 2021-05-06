Shop local with Uptown Friday Nights in Westerville

Courtesy of Uptown Westerville Merchants

Uptown Friday Nights is back in 2021, keep your first, second, and third Fridays of each month open from May to September to enjoy a wide variety of events, including concerts, productions, art exhibits and much more throughout Uptown Westerville.

Sponsored by the Westerville Uptown Merchants Association (WUMA), the events are free for anyone to attend from 6-8:30 p.m. in Westerville, featuring different musicians and artists throughout the season with many merchants staying open late.

Some WUMA restaurants and merchants include Asterisk Supper Club providing tea, comfort foods and a historical bar, Barrel & Boar barbecue restaurant, Cardinal Pizza shop featuring subs, salads, wings and more, Good Vibes Winery featuring locally made wine, Java Central coffee bar with live music and an art gallery, Shirley’s Popcorn with new monthly flavors of gourmet popcorn treats, Tostadalicious Mexican restaurant and Whit’s frozen custard.

WUMA is a connected community of merchants in Uptown Westerville dedicated to the development and continuing support of Westerville. Shopping in Uptown Westerville also provides many benefits to the local community.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.