SHED Fitness opens in Columbus

Brittany McCurdy, owner of the newest SHED Fitness location, grew up right here in Columbus - a fitness fiend from the start at Arlington High School. She was always athletic, and wound up working as a trainer for SHED Fitness in Nashville, Tennessee. When an opportunity arose to open up a new gym in Columbus, she leaped to the task.

"My husband and I are both from Columbus," McCurdy says. "We wanted to give back to the community that means a lot to us."

SHED was voted the toughest workout in the industry in Nashville five years in a row, and McCurdy plans on bringing that same grit to her gym here.

"We recognize that everyone's toughest workout is different," she says. "We do a group circuit workout, but we can modify or intensify it."

All of the formats are workouts against a running clock. They involve interval and strength training with workouts that change daily. For those who are hesitant about getting back in the gym or trying a new fitness routine, McCurdy offers some advice.

"Just start - just to try," McCurdy says. "It can be intimidating to look at our whiteboard of workouts and not know where to start, but our trainers are certified and here to help."

Her own favorite SHED workout is called Shredder, a high-intensity circuit where you challenge a running clock to see how fast you can get the workout done. It's super competitive, which brings out her athletic drive.

SHED's soft opening starts June 8, with a two-week open house that offers FREE classes to the community. The official opening is June 21.

Why it's important to switch up your workout

Fitness experts recommend people switch up their daily workouts every now and then for top results. Constant routines can sometimes lead to boredom, avoidance and a workout plateau. Research has shown that adding variety to an exercise program can improve adherence.

Try modifying your routine every two weeks over an eight-week period. Find a workout that pushes the boundaries, sign up for a class you haven't tried, get into some cardio you never thought you'd enjoy! There is no one correct way to exercise - so make it fun, and try something new!