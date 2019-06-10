Shark soap created to save the sharks

LUSH is selling Shark Fin Soap - no shark included.

100 percent of sales made from the product will be used to support the Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting sharks from the dangers of overfishing. The soap is made of fresh ingredients, mainly incorporating Arame Seaweed.

LUSH does NOT test their products on animals or purchase from suppliers who do so.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lush

100 million sharks are killed by humans each year.

Commercial fishing has caused this massive number to increase over the years and is projected to continue to grow. One primary reason for overfishing is because of shark fins monetary value. In China, shark fin soup is a delicacy and a status symbol.

Not only that, but many cosmetic products contain liver oil from sharks - lipsticks, moisturizers, pressed powders and more. It wasn't until Oceana launched a campaign against the largest cosmetic corporations that brands like L'Oreal and Unilever vowed to switch to alternative means instead of shark oil.

11,417 sharks are killed per hour - a detrimental number for the ocean. As an apex predator, sharks control much of the ocean life balance. If the numbers continue to fall, many other species of animals will die as well.

"Consumers deserve the full information to make educated decisions about what they put into - or onto - their bodies," said Oceana marine biologist Dr. Allison Perry. "Many people are completely unaware that the cosmetics industry is a major source of fishing pressure on deep-sea sharks. Yet, given the choice, who would opt for cosmetics made from vulnerable sharks, especially when plant-based alternatives are available?"

You can purchase Shark Finn Soap online for $5.96.