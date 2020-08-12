Shadowbox Live to host virtual fundraiser

For one night only, Shadowbox Live will have a “virtual recovery fundraiser” on Thursday.

Background: Shadowbox Live suspended its shows and programming in March due to the pandemic (donating 730 meals to Mid-Ohio Foodbank and Roots Café at the Reeb Center for their community meals, in the process). Since then and on social media, the company has posted footage of performances from previous years.

What’s happening: An online tour to showcase Shadowbox’s improvements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic along with some new upgrades at its Front Street location in the Brewery District. The online event will also feature performances from some of the company’s metaperformers.

It’s free: America’s largest resident ensemble theater company encourages you to donate whatever you can.

“No amount is too small (or too big!),” the company says. “Or just come and enjoy the event. Either way, we'd love for you to see our progress.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13

How: Sign up for an email with the link to the event.

Here’s a trailer to give a further idea of what’s in store.

