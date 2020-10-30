Shadowbox Live is ready for an audience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live!

Shadowbox Live, America’s largest resident ensemble theatre company is ready to welcome audience members back to live performances after a seven month hiatus due to COVID-19. The company will reopen its doors with The Legends of Liverpool next Thursday. Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox Live’s most popular show for the past 28 years, will open November 27.

The Legends of Liverpool is a tribute to John, Paul, George and Ringo-four British boys that changed rock ‘n’ roll forever. Tickets went on sale Monday. To adhere to CDC and City of Columbus Department of Health guidelines, seating for shows will be limited.

Boord added that numerous protocols are in place to ensure the health and safety of its patrons, including requiring all ticket holders, staff members and performers wear facial masks while inside the building. Masks may be removed after guests are seated at their reserved table, however. Protection barriers at the check-in/will call, box office and the Up Front bar will also be in place. There will be floor markers to direct one-way traffic through common areas, paperless menus, playbills, and audience feedback forms. Shadowbox Live will also limit table seating to four people under the same reservation and ensure that separate groups will not be seated together.

“We have taken every precaution to keep our staff and guests healthy and safe, which includes reducing audience capacity,” said Stacie Boord, Shadowbox Live’s CEO. “I strongly encourage purchasing tickets as soon as possible, you don’t want to miss out on the long awaited opportunity to see meta-performers live on stage.”

Holiday Hoopla, while an annual event, changes every year. Tickets for the event will go on sale November 2. To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit their website. To add to the excitement, the company has rev-vamped the website with a new feature to allow ticket purchasers the option of selecting their seats for each show.

Show dates and times:

The Legends of Liverpool:

Thursday, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 14 and 21, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Holiday Hoopla:

Friday, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 7:30 p.m.

