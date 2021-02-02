COSI Science Festival from home

It’s now easier than ever to learn and explore science. COSI is bringing it to you!

The third annual COSI Science Festival will be held virtually this year May 5-8.

COSI Science Festival is Ohio’s largest STEM event. It will include several original online events showcasing science being done in Ohio.

During the first three days, participants can connect virtually to online programs and events. On May 8, rather than an in-person Big Science celebration, the festival will conclude with at-home science activities shared over social media.

“Even though events still look a little different due to the pandemic, the COSI Science Festival continues to grow,” says Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “Our 2020 virtual Festival impacted more than 116,000 people. By comparison, the inaugural in-person Festival in 2019 impacted more than 40,000.”

COSI is partnering with businesses, schools, universities, leaders in science, nonprofits and museums throughout Ohio to offer free science events on topics ranging from archaeology to zoology.

Returning central Ohio partner cities and neighborhoods include Bexley, Circleville, Columbus, Delaware, Dublin, Franklinton, Gahanna, Grove City, Heath, London, Marysville, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Upper Arlington, Westerville, Whitehall and Worthington.

Part of the festival’s purpose is to show that science is everywhere and for everyone. Through an accessible virtual format, COSI is confident that its variety of events will attract participants of all types and ages, thus increasing science literacy in the community.

“We look forward to when we can host an in-person Festival again,” says Bertley, “but we are grateful for the tremendous opportunity to serve a wider audience through virtual offerings. We are working with our festival partners to create engaging digital science content for people to enjoy at home.”

Through a virtual event in the festival, COSI will announce the John Glenn Inspiration Award recipient and recognize an individual who has inspirationally dedicated their life to benefiting mankind.

The award is named after its first recipient, John Glenn, and has become an annual award with the blessing of the Glenn family.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.