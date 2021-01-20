Say hello to the newest members of the GCAC

The Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) Board of Trustees welcomes a new class of members. On Jan. 1, Cheryl Brooks Sullivan, Jessica Burton, Lea Goldsmith, Jim Negron and Jayme Staley began serving their one-year commitment.

Burton and Sullivan filled the previous seats of Kevin Tyler and Drew McCartt. Goldsmith, Negron and Stanley were appointed to the council by the Franklin County Commissioners.

President and CEO of GCAC, Tom Katzenmeyer, is excited for the new class.

“They bring with them a wealth of experience in arts advocacy, nonprofit work, civic engagement and local business, and we know their leadership will continue shaping the Arts Council in the years ahead,” he says.

Sullivan is the first African American to be elected as a county treasurer in Ohio. In addition to serving as the Franklin County Treasurer, Sullivan is heavily involved in her community with organizations such as Homeport Ohio, Innis Garden Village Association and Bethany Bronzeville Community Garden.

Burton is development manager at Orange Barrel media. A passionate proponent of the arts, Burton has served in volunteer and leadership roles at the Wexner Center for the Arts and on the board of trustees of Opera Columbus.

Goldsmith is a Columbus-based artist and the owner of Paw Paints Artwork, through which she sells painted portraits of pets. In the past she worked as an art therapist for National Church Residences and served as the director of Art Outside the Lines where she worked with artists with developmental disabilities.

Negron is president of Corna Kokosing Construction Company, where he has worked for almost three decades. He has served as a board member of many groups such as Jazz Arts Group, Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio, Columbus Urban League and Catholic Social Services.

Staley serves as executive director of Greater Columbus Sister Cities International and is an ardent advocate of the arts. Previously, she has served as vice president for public affairs of Triumph Communications and director of Central Ohio Children’s Chorus Foundation.

Welcome, Burton, Goldsmith, Negron, Staley and Sullivan!

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.