Ryan "Yanoe" Sarfati kicks off CCAD lecture series

Nothing stops the arts.

The Columbus College of Art & Design's President's Lecture Series will go virtual on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Artist Ryan "Yanoe" Sarfati heads the first event of the series, discussing one of Columbus'

Photo courtesy of CCAD

most impressive and tallest mural projects, The Journey. The mural is located in the Short North Arts District.

Sarfati will tell his colorful story, from being a graffiti artist to working under massive clients such as Facebook, Netflix and more. Artists and art-lovers are eager to hear his message about using meditation and self-improvement as a tool to reach success.

Dr. Melanie Corn released a statement in a press release:

“Developing a thriving creative practice while keeping up with life’s obligations—especially now—can become overwhelming. It’s important to stress balance and self-care in our lives, especially for artists and designers. To bring this message to our community, CCAD invites artists and designers who share how they have found creative excellence through a holistic approach to their mental and physical health. I look forward to talking with Yanoe and for our community to see how he is achieving balance as a successful artist in the 21st century.”

Click here to register to attend. Those unable to attend can view a recording of the discussion on Virtual CCAD after Sept. 14, 2020.

About the President's Lecture Series

CCAD'S Lecture Series officially launched in 2018. The series celebrates its core values, identified by Dr. Melanie Corn in 2016. Those ideals are positivity, respect, accountability and inspiration.

It's on the basis of these values that the Lecture Series blooms. It's free, open to the public and designed to welcome Columbus into CCAD's creative, open world.