Roll out your mat at the market

After a gentle morning workout of sun salutations and shavasanas, what could be better than a Block’s bagel, a piping hot Stauf’s coffee and a donut from Destination Donuts?

Starting this Sunday, May 2 through Sept. 19, the North Market Downtown is hosting Heartfelt Yoga Studio for an hour-long yoga sesh on the plaza outside the market.

At 9 a.m. every other Sunday, join instructor and studio owner Vinny Purtle for an outdoor yoga practice focused on grounding and breath.

The North Market opens at 10 a.m., so yogis can enjoy coffee, breakfast and shopping following their flow.

Plus, mark your calendar for National Ice Cream Day on July 18 and grab a cone from Jeni’s – after all, who says you can’t have ice cream for breakfast?

Tickets for the yoga classes are available now and yogis can purchase single classes or tickets for the full series for an additional discount. Single class tickets are $20.

Dates for Market Yoga are:

May 2

May 16

May 30

June 13

June 27

July 11

July 25

Aug. 8

Aug. 22

Sept. 5

Sept. 19

× Yoga for all Heartfelt Yoga Studio in the Short North is a queer-owned yoga studio focused on inclusion and acceptance. “We’re centered around inclusion being the norm as opposed to the exception,” says the website. “We’re all about taking action to be intentionally inclusive.”

Mark your calendar

The North Market Downtown is bringing more fun events to Columbus this summer, like the Saturday Farmers’ Market beginning June 2, monthly night markets and more.

Plus, the North Market Bridge Park is hosting a Mother’s Day Crawfish Boil on May 9.

At both North Market locations, look out for weekly happy hour specials on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.

What are you most looking forward to at the market this summer?

Sarah Robinson is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com.