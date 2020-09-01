A Roaring Retrospective

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Historical Society

The Columbus Historical Society is traveling back in time to the 1920s to showcase what the city looked like 100 years ago.

The new exhibit opens Friday, Sept. 4th at 12:30 p.m. and looks at how Columbus operated back in the 1920s compared to how the current city environment in 2020. Originally, the program was set to debut on March 13, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its opening was postponed.

Throughout the exhibit, societal and historical questions are answered about Columbus in the 1920s like how popular neighborhoods looked back then or if Columbus possessed any speakeasies during times of prohibition.

On its website, the Columbus Historical Society shows a timeline of the major events that happened in the city of Columbus during the 1920s - starting from the year 1919 and ending in 1929.

During the 1920s, many great historical instances occurred like women’s suffrage and African Americans making a life for themselves after The Great Migration. The Historical Society goes over all these life-changing instances as well as more local problems.

And don’t worry Buckeye fans, although the 2020 season has been canceled, you can still get your fix of the scarlet and grey with a detailed look into the creation of The Shoe which opened in 1922.

Partnerships made with the Westerville public library, the Ohio State University library archives, Jubilee museum, and many more, offer documents and photographs from the 20s that will transport participants out of the 2020 pandemic and into the roaring 1920s.

While the exhibit focuses on the 1920s, 2020 protocols still must be followed.

All participants older than 2 years old must wear a face mask and socially distancing will be strictly enforced.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Participants can reserve tickets on The Columbus Historical Society Facebook or call the office on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Groups traveling through the exhibit must be limited to eight people and must only include members of one house-hold.

To get into the 1920s mood, check out this Spotify playlist the Columbus Historical Society created filled with the sounds of this iconic decade before going on the actual tour.

Maddie Gehring is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com