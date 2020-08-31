Rhapsody & Refrain event features 30 poets in September

The Rhapsody & Refrain returns for its second year in a new format due to COVID-19.
Organized by the performing arts organization Streetlight Guild, the event will feature a performance from 30 Columbus poet each day in September.
"Rhapsody & Refrain is a perfect way to discover and celebrate the homegrown art to be found everywhere in Columbus," the Streetlight Guild said in a Facebook post. "Every day of the month features a poet – some highly lauded and published veterans, some at the beginning of their literary careers – performing a set of original work at the newly minted Streetlight Guild venue."
The shows will stream online for free at 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. all other days.
"All of the readings will be free, and all artists will be paid thanks to funding from our wonderful community and the Greater Columbus Arts Council," the Streetlight Guild stated.
Here's the schedule of poets performing for this series:
Sept. 1, Kimberly Brazwell
Sept. 2, Barbara Fant
Sept. 3, Shameaca Moore
Sept. 4, Tripp Fontane
Sept. 5, Hanif Abdurraqib
Sept. 6, Sunday, Javier Sanchez
Sept. 7, Ethan Rivera
Sept. 8, Steve Abbott
Sept. 9, Louise Robertson
Sept. 10, Valerie Boyer
Sept. 11, Stevi Knighton
Sept. 12, Ruth Awad
Sept. 13, Sunday, Jack Johnstone
Sept. 14. Fariha Tayyab
Sept. 15, Nikki Allen
Sept. 16, Karen Scott
Sept. 17, Vernell Bristow
Sept. 18, Su Flatt
Sept. 19, Izetta Thomas
Sept. 20, Sunday, Amy Turn Sharp
Sept. 21, Sayuri Ayers
Sept. 22, Karen Marie
Sept. 23, Caroline Bennett
Sept. 24, Maggie Smith
Sept. 25, Rachael Scott
Sept. 26, Cecily King
Sept. 27, Sunday, Dr Sidney Jones, Jr.
Sept. 28, Sienna Catherine Shute
Sept. 29, Omowale Crowder
Sept. 30, Zach Hannah
Streetlight Guild is a 501(c)(3) performing arts organization that curates events across disciplines with an emphasis on Columbus-based, original, and underrepresented voices.
SLG sets out to create not just art, but a culture that reflects the artists it features and the world in which they live, building a body of work and a life of values. Work that speaks directly to their experience in all its forms is imperative to discovering, curating and nurturing an authentic Columbus-based culture that both its citizens and visitors value.