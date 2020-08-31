Rhapsody & Refrain event features 30 poets in September

The Rhapsody & Refrain returns for its second year in a new format due to COVID-19.

Organized by the performing arts organization Streetlight Guild, the event will feature a performance from 30 Columbus poet each day in September.

"Rhapsody & Refrain is a perfect way to discover and celebrate the homegrown art to be found everywhere in Columbus," the Streetlight Guild said in a Facebook post. "Every day of the month features a poet – some highly lauded and published veterans, some at the beginning of their literary careers – performing a set of original work at the newly minted Streetlight Guild venue."

The shows will stream online for free at 5 p.m. on Sundays and 8 p.m. all other days.

"All of the readings will be free, and all artists will be paid thanks to funding from our wonderful community and the Greater Columbus Arts Council," the Streetlight Guild stated.

Here's the schedule of poets performing for this series:

Sept. 1, Kimberly Brazwell

Sept. 2, Barbara Fant

Sept. 3, Shameaca Moore

Sept. 4, Tripp Fontane

Sept. 5, Hanif Abdurraqib

Sept. 6, Sunday, Javier Sanchez

Sept. 7, Ethan Rivera

Sept. 8, Steve Abbott

Sept. 9, Louise Robertson

Sept. 10, Valerie Boyer

Sept. 11, Stevi Knighton

Sept. 12, Ruth Awad

Sept. 13, Sunday, Jack Johnstone

Sept. 14. Fariha Tayyab

Sept. 15, Nikki Allen

Sept. 16, Karen Scott

Sept. 17, Vernell Bristow

Sept. 18, Su Flatt

Sept. 19, Izetta Thomas

Sept. 20, Sunday, Amy Turn Sharp

Sept. 21, Sayuri Ayers

Sept. 22, Karen Marie

Sept. 23, Caroline Bennett

Sept. 24, Maggie Smith

Sept. 25, Rachael Scott

Sept. 26, Cecily King

Sept. 27, Sunday, Dr Sidney Jones, Jr.

Sept. 28, Sienna Catherine Shute

Sept. 29, Omowale Crowder

Sept. 30, Zach Hannah

Streetlight Guild is a 501(c)(3) performing arts organization that curates events across disciplines with an emphasis on Columbus-based, original, and underrepresented voices.

SLG sets out to create not just art, but a culture that reflects the artists it features and the world in which they live, building a body of work and a life of values. Work that speaks directly to their experience in all its forms is imperative to discovering, curating and nurturing an authentic Columbus-based culture that both its citizens and visitors value.