North Market vendor promotes zero waste

A local forward-thinking zero waste retail concept store, Reuse Revolution encourages a transformation in thought and daily habit.

Founded in 2018 by Christy Walters, the store’s mission is to reclaim the beauty of planet earth by inspiring environmental consciousness through sustainable products, information sharing and leading by example. It believes in progress over perfection, and community over competition.

Reuse Revolution sells everything needed to live a zero waste or lower waste lifestyle. Its products range from reusable stainless steel straws, coffee cups and bamboo toothbrushes to biodegradable hemp twine for gifts or décor among many other sustainable products. All of its products come free of plastic.

Walters embodies the belief that progress is better than perfection and every individual matters. Collective individual action changes the way corporations and governments think and operate, which is why as children she and her twin sister would pick up litter on the street and throw it away.

Later in life, Walters couldn’t just pick up all the litter around her and ignore the larger problem anymore. Her firm belief that every individual, company, government and town is responsible for cleaning up after themselves and being aware of reducing their consumption gave birth to Reuse Revolution.

Stemming from the idea that there is an easy solution to our trash problem, Reuse Revolution encourages consumers to simply reuse their daily disposables. Recycling and picking up litter isn’t enough, people have to change their bad habits and break their addiction for convenience and immediate gratification.

Companies respond to how individuals behave, so if the demand for certain commodities doesn’t exist, then theoretically those things will not continue to be produced.

Reuse Revolution is located in Bridge Park’s North Market and is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Look for the blue wave wall representing the planet’s oceans.

Single-use plastic and cheap disposable products are the problem. We need to reduce our consumption while reusing products we already own – because every choice matters.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.