Registration opens for Lincoln Theatre Summer Camps!

For most kids, summer is the best time of year. And for many parents, summer means finding a daycare or creating constant activities for your child while you’re off at work or busy with other projects.

Thankfully, the Lincoln Theatre has a solution.

Get your kids ready for a fantastic summer of learning dance, theatre, music, art and so much more. After a successful start to the program in 2018, the Lincoln Theatre’s Patternz Summer Camps returns with their week-long art camps for kids, ages 6-13.

It may seem far away, but registration is now open! Sign up your youngster now and secure them a spot at a camp guaranteed to bring a smile.

Registration

A total of six camps, the cost per a week-long camp is $110 per child, but you’re able to sign up your kiddo for multiple or all weeks. Keep this in mind – $110 is more affordable than the average cost of daycare per week.

Here are the camp weeks:

Week 1: June 24-28

Week 2: July 8-12

Week 3: July 15-19

Week 4: July 22-26

Week 5: July 29-August 2

Week 6: August 5-9

Don't worry about your child getting bored if you sign them up for multiple weeks, each week features new activities and field trip desitions.

Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. and pick-up runs until 4:30 p.m.

If you are not able to drop-off or pick-up your child during the designated time, the camps do offer pre-care time slots from 7-8:30 a.m. and post-care times from 4:30-6 p.m. Each cost an extra $25 a week, and if you need both pre- and post-care it’s an additional $50 per week.

In order to be eligible for the camps, the campers must turn 6 on or before Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Click here to register your kiddo!

About the Camps

Now that you know all about the registration, what exactly are the Summer Camps? Made possible by the alumni of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizons” Artist Incubation Program and educators from CATCO is Kids, each day consist of fun educational and hands-on activities.

At the beginning of each day, the campers will start with affirmations of excellence, then partake in workshops involving dance, theatre, music and visual arts. And don’t worry, you’ll be able to see just how much your little tike absorbed – the campers host a show of what they learned at the end of each week.

Additionally, the campers will participate in enrichment activities that cover topics about health, wellbeing and science.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will provide weekly STEM off-site activities in health and science for the children ages 9 to 13.

The Columbus Area Integrated Health will have weekly sessions on the harmful effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Local Matters will teach the children about clean food preparation.

All campers must bring a packed lunch daily, while a healthy morning and afternoon snack is provided.

About the Lincoln Theatre

The Lincoln Theatre’s 2018-19 season is provided by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide and the Ohio Arts Council. It encourages economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The Lincoln Theatre opened in 1928 and is a landmark in African American and jazz history.

Partnering with public and privet supporters, the theatres underwent a $13.5 million renovation and reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center. The Lincoln Theatre works to serve the diversity of the central Ohio community.

A bustling hub of activity 365 days a year, the local theatre host performances, rehearsals and classes in the performing arts, along with film festivals, meetings and receptions.

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.