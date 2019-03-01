REGISTRATION OPEN for Pelotonia 2019!

Pelotonia Fun Facts! Pelotonia has raised $184,433,174 since it started in 2008



As of March 1, 2019, $531,299 has already been raised for the 2019 race



The 2019 Pelotonia will have more than 1,500 riders



Currently, there are 330 Pelotonia groups



Dust off your bikes and join the 2019 Pelotonia race – registration is now open! Set for Aug. 2-4, 100 percent of proceeds raised go directly towards cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

Scroll down to learn about the NEW 2-day routes!

Registration Fees and Levels of Participation

As of right now, the registration fee will remain at $100 until Tuesday, June 11 then the fee will increase to $150. On July 11, the fee will increase to $200 and remain there until Pelotonia weekend.

Click here to register for the 2019 Pelotonia.

Riders

Riders will commit to raising $1,250-$3,000 depending on which of the fifteen routes they select. You must be at least 14 years of age or old by Pelotonia weekend to participate and all minors need to be accompanied by an adult while riding.

Virtual Riders

If being a rider isn’t your thing, you can always register as a virtual rider. You are not expected to cycle, only a $100 minimum fundraising commitment is required.

Photo courtesy of Pelotonia

High Roller

Want to make a big impact? Sign up as a high roller and raise at least $5,000.

Volunteering

If you don’t want to ride or fundraise, you can still join the fun as a volunteer. There is no registration fee or fundraising commitment, you simply help with different activities.

All riders, virtual riders and volunteers have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 to raise funds.

What’s a Peloton? And Important Dates!

A Peloton is where five or more riders, virtual riders or volunteers join together to make a difference. If you want to join a Peloton, select the Peloton option from the drop-down menu during registration. If you already registered and want to be in a Peloton, please email pelotonia@pelotonia.org.

Of course, every group needs a team captain. The Peloton Captain is responsible for adding all the members to the Peloton by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Being a part of a Peloton allows members to share funds between its riders, virtual riders or volunteers. However, in order to share funds with your group, you need to have an excess amount over your required fundraising commitment. All request to share funds between the members of a Peloton must be submitted by the Peloton Captain by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Route Information

There are five new 2-day riding options without housing for different fundraising commitments. The 2-day races give participating the opportunity to ride on Saturday and Sunday, a frequently requested option from last year.

Kasey and Becca Kist moved to New Albany partly because of their shared passion for fitness living in an active community where it's not necessary to drive everywhere is important to them.

NEW for 2019 – 2-day ride without housing

Columbus to Pickerington, Granville to New Albany : 25 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $1,750 fundraising commitment

: 25 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $1,750 fundraising commitment Columbus to New Albany, Granville to New Albany : 45 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, (Aug. 3-4) $2,000 fundraising commitment

: 45 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, (Aug. 3-4) $2,000 fundraising commitment New Albany to Gambier, Granville to New Albany : 55 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $2,250 fundraising commitment

: 55 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $2,250 fundraising commitment Pickerington to Gambier, Granville to New Albany : 75 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $2,500 fundraising commitment

: 75 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $2,500 fundraising commitment Columbus to Gambier, Granville to New Albany: 100 miles on Saturday and 35 miles on Sunday, 2-day ride without housing, (Aug. 3-4) $2,500 fundraising commitment

Additional Routes

Columbus to Pickerington , 25 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,250 fundraising commitment

, 25 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,250 fundraising commitment Granville to New Albany , 35 miles, 1 -day ride (Sun., Aug. 4), $1,500 fundraising commitment

, 35 miles, 1 -day ride (Sun., Aug. 4), $1,500 fundraising commitment Columbus to New Albany , 45 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,500 fundraising commitment

, 45 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,500 fundraising commitment New Albany to Gambier , 55 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,750 fundraising commitment

, 55 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $1,750 fundraising commitment Pickerington to Gambier , 75 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $2,000 fundraising commitment

, 75 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $2,000 fundraising commitment Columbus to Gambier , 100 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $2,000 fundraising commitment

, 100 miles, 1-day ride (Sat., Aug. 3), $2,000 fundraising commitment New Albany to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany , 135 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,250 fundraising commitment

, 135 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,250 fundraising commitment Pickerington to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany , 155 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,500 fundraising commitment

, 155 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,500 fundraising commitment Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany , 180 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,500 fundraising commitment

, 180 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4), $2,500 fundraising commitment Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany, 200 miles, 2-day ride with housing (Aug. 3-4) $3,000 fundraising commitment

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.