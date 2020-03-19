Recognizing our local doctors and nurses

While most of us have been told to stay indoors and work from home, our Columbus medical professionals are fighting the fight against COVID-19 and showing up to work everyday to help us stay healthy.

We wanted to highlight a few of the doctors and nurses CityScene has spoken with in the past, to recognize their hard work and dedication.

Dr. Aaron Boster

Dr. Aaron Boster decided he was going to go into the medical field when he was only 12 years old. Specifically, he knew he wanted to help people living with MS.

Boster works at OhioHealth treating the highest volume of MS patients in central Ohio. He uses a special practice called intravenous immunoglobulin therapy, which delays flare-up symptoms and boosts the immune system.

“This isn’t a 9-to-5 job for me. I’ve never had more fun taking care of MS patients than I have the last few years here at OhioHealth,” he says. “I go to bed and wake up thinking about how to beat this disease.”

To read the full story, click here!

Dr. Amy Kerger

Regular mammograms are essential to preventing and catching early signs of breast cancer. Kerger is a radiologist specializing in breasts at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She’s dedicated to encouraging women to get mammograms early, before symptoms or signs of a lump even begin to show. Plus, she works hard to make sure each patient feels calm, important and taken care of.

“It’s a very scary experience. Every person reacts to that differently. You have to have an understanding of what they’re going through,” says Kerger. “You have to help them through whichever way is best for them.”

To read the full story, click here!

Christy Angeletti

We featured Christy Angeletti back in 2013, though her story is hard to forget. Not only is she a cardiac nurse at The Ohio State University’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, but she has another passion that you might find surprising.

To read the full story, click here!

Dr. William Burke

As the dean of the Ohio University Heritage of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Burke’s day-to-day is pretty busy. He’s led Heritage College to be one of the most innovative and technologically-advanced campuses in central Ohio. Burke is passionate about his students and gets to know each one as best as can.

“Dublin has always been an incredibly innovative city,” Burke says. “It’s forward thinking and has a desire to have a relationship with the university. There’s always support for what we’re looking to do here.”

To read the full story, click here!