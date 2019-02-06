Ready for the BIGGEST walking race of 2019?!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Healthy New Albany New Albany Walking Classic

Lace up your shoes and speed walk (more like click) over to the registration for the 2019 10K Healthy New Albany Walking Classic. Scheduled for Sept. 14, this year marks the 15th anniversary of the classic and exciting things are happening.

For the first 15 days of the registration, NAWC participants will receive a discounted rate in honor of the anniversary. The price is rolling back to the 2005 prices, so signing up only cost $40! Hurry, this deal ends Feb. 15.

And who doesn’t love the swag you get for participating in a race? This year, the NAWC is passing out Sherpa pullovers to all its walkers. Described as “soft as butter, high-fashion and very practical,” this casual garment is perfect to wear around the house or while taking a brisk walk.

More details to come about giveaways, booths at the race and more.

To learn more about the race and to register, click here.

A bump in the path (sort of)

Last year, in collaboration with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the NAWC was scheduled for live broadcasting on channel 10, WBNS-10TV. Creator of the NAWC, Phil Heit, was ecstatic for this collaboration, as this was the first time not only the NAWC would go live but any major walking-only race would be broadcasted. Unfortunately, due to weather complications, the 2018 walk was canceled. Is canceled the right word, though? Heit didn’t let a bad spell completely rain on his parade – instead of a walk, there was a party! Participants and race-goers were invited to mingle, dance and enjoy mimosas at the Phil Heit Center for Healthy New Albany the day of the 2018 NAWC.

How does the NAWC help the community?

Heit is a staple in the community, where he established the not-for-profit organization Healthy New Albany, which sponsors and promotes the NAWA, New Albany Farmers Market, New Albany Community Garden, New Albany Food Pantry, community programs and Healthy New Albany Magazine.

In partnership with OSU Wexner and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Heit created the Phil Heit Center for Healthy New Albany in 2014 – an integrative health complex that features a work-out facility, educational courses that range from yoga to cooking, and medical offices ran by OSU Wexner.

The space is unique and vital to the area, so upkeep is important – that is why 100 percent of the NAWC proceeds go towards Heit Center programming.

