Quick guide to 39th Annual Red, White & BOOM!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red, White & Boom! Five Things to Do this Weekend: July 2-5

Independence Day fills us with a sense of pride, gratefulness and reverence for our nation and all those who dedicate and give their lives to protect it. Throughout the weekend, laughter resounds in the neighborhoods as families gather, the smell of hotdogs and burgers flows through the air, and anticipation builds as 400,000 people fill the streets of downtown Columbus for the most spectacular fireworks show in the Midwest: Red. White & BOOM! We’re bringing you everything you need to know about the downtown festivities.

Featured Event: Charity Day 5K

You can kick off your Red, White & BOOM! festivities early on July 2 at 6:30 p.m. with the Charity Day 5K. Bring your family and friends to run or walk to support any of the 19 charity partners, or cheer on the racers as they zoom past. On site registration may be available and starts at 4:30 p.m.

Red, White & BOOM! Parade

On July 3, the Red, White & BOOM! Parade, presented by the Central Ohio Ford Dealer, will showcase U.S. military personnel, marching bands and more. Watch the festive groups march through downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street Bridge. They will turn north on Front Street and complete their journey at the corner of Front Street and Spring Street.

BOOM! Street Festival

The BOOM! Street Festival runs all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3. More than 108 local vendors will sell food, Pepsi products, adult beverages, glow sticks and more.

Live Music

Two stages will have live musical entertainment on the 3rd for everyone to enjoy before and after the fireworks show. Fourteen bands will be downtown for these FREE concerts at the Long Street Stage presented by the Arena District and sponsored by WCOL and the Bicentennial Stage.

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks

When the sun goes down, the skies light up! On July 3 at 10 p.m. the Red, White & BOOM! fireworks display begins. Enjoy 26 minutes of shimmering, vibrant fireworks unlike any others! Make sure to stay until the heart-pounding, dazzling finale.

Red, White & BOOM! is a FREE, family-friendly event made possible by its presenting sponsors: Motorists Insurance, NBC4, Pepsi and WNCI 97.9.

For more information, visit www.redwhiteandboom.org.

Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.