Pizza + puppies = one amazing event

Whether you prefer it loaded with meat, fully vegetarian, or with a little bit of everything, fact is that most people like pizza. Likewise, pretty much everybody likes playing with puppies, too. According to basic mathematics, it follows that combining the two should result in double the fun.

See whether this theory applies in practice by going to New Albany Special Olympics’ inaugural Pizza and Puppies. The event is set for June 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the New Albany Middle Football Field.

The New Albany Pet Rescue, Petland, Canine Companions and several local breeders will provide the puppies. Donatos Pizza, Eagles Pizza, and Jet’s Pizza will prove the pies. The iconic Kona Ice truck, along with other concessions, will also be present.

Kids can enjoy bounce houses and carnival games, in addition to the main event.

And if that doesn’t sound amazing, you’ll also have the opportunity to contribute to New Albany Special Olympics’ fundraising efforts.

“Our fundraising goal is $10,000. I am proud to say that due to local business and community support, we are over half the way to reaching our goal,” says Isabelle Irion, a junior at New Albany High School who has been heavily involved with Special Olympics over the past couple of years. “Any money donated will go directly to New Albany Special Olympics due to a couple corporations that have generously agreed to underwrite the costs of the event.”

Tickets are $5 at the entrance. To donate to Pizza and Puppies, email napizzaandpuppies@gmail.com or call 614-441-2793.

About The New Albany Special Olympics

The New Albany Special Olympics organization enables children and adults with intellectual disabilities to compete in Olympic-type sports. By providing year-round sports training, the organization provides a venue for them to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes, and the community.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.