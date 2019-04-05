Princess the band will hold insightful event at WexArts

× Expand Princess

Want to experience an event that crosses Beyoncé’s Lemonade, the Broadway hit-musical Hamilton, and the sound of German electro-pioneers Kraftwerk?

Then head over to the Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University on April 10 at 7 p.m for a unique performance. The evening showcases the duo Princess, featuring Alexis Gideon and Michael O’Neill, as they perform live music to their video concept album Out There.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $6 for members, students and seniors. For the general public, tickets start at $8. If you would like a chance to view the gallery, admission is free with a ticket to any same-day Wexner Center event; all you have to do is show your ticket at the Patron Services Desk.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wexarts.org/film-video/out-there.

About the Performance

The performance, Out There, explores the role men should play during the current cultural reckoning with systemic misogyny.

While misogyny is a part of the show, the video’s science fiction narrative explores the power of the Divine Feminine through collaborations with JD Samson (MEN, Le Tigre), visual artist Jennifer Meridian and the band TEEN.

Out There is going to reference the original power of MTV and it builds on the long-lasting legacy of concept albums like Ziggy Stardust and Deltron 3030. It is to be mentioned that the video and the performance won’t be two separate entities. Gideon and O’Neill will perform the music alongside the projection of the video

About Princess

Princess uses music to explore queerness and the concept of masculinity, along with gay, straight, masculine and feminine. Princess originally formed in 2004 in the Chicago DIY Performance space Texas Ballroom. They then went on to release a self-titled LP and performed until 2006. They decided to pursue other paths until they reunited for this project in 2017.

One-half of the duo is Alexis Gideon. Gideon has performed and exhibited throughout the world, which includes the Moderna Museet Stockholm, New Museum of Contemporary Art, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Centro de Arte Contemporáneo Málaga, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Vdrome, Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, Wexner Center for the Arts, and Time Zones Festival Italia. Gideon has also toured internationally and opened for Dan Deacon and tUnE-yArDs.

The other half of the duo is Michael O’Neill. O’Neill has collaborated with JD Samson of Le Tigre and formed the band MEN. MEN toured around the world including well-known festivals, such as Coachella and Sidney Mardi Gras. MEN also performed at museums like SF MoMA and Museo Rufino Tamayo, and with Gossip, Peaches and CSS. O’Neill also performed in a list of queer and indie-pop bands, such as The Ladybug Transistor, Air Waves, The Ballet and The Aislers Set.

If you are unable to attend this unique performance, check out the remaining dates of their tour.

April 11 | 21c Museum | Nashville

April 12 | Treffpunkt | St. Louis

April 13 | Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts | Omaha

April 15 | 21c Museum | Oklahoma City

April 16 | Top Ten Records | Dallas

April 17 | Aurora Picture Show | Houston

April 18 | Hotel Vegas | Austin

April 20 | Alabama Contemporary Art Center | Mobile, AL

April 21 | Murmur | Atlanta

April 22 | Contemporary Art Museum, Raleigh | Raleigh, NC

April 24 | Metro Gallery | Baltimore

April 25 | New Museum of Contemporary Art | New York City

May 3 | Center for Maine Contemporary Art | Rockland, ME

May 30 | Zebulon | Los Angeles

May 31 | Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego | San Diego

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.