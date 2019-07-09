Pop-up Pokébar coming to Cbus | Are you the very best?

Pokéscientists claim that Pokémons inhabit seven regions of the world including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh and others.

From Oct. 26-27, we can add an eighth: Columbus.

Experience your first Pokémon encounter at an exclusive pop-up Pokébar in Columbus! Yes, you read that correctly, this super themed event is a real-life version of the hit game.

As any fan of the cartridge games can attest, the itinerary is not just about catching critters and pitting them against each other in single combat; trainers can also enter their Pokémons into beauty contests. If you enjoy dressing up your virtual companions, then you will certainly be interested in participating in the real-life equivalent. Don your most impressive Pokémon costume and dazzle the judges! Like in the games, contest winners will win a fabulous prize.

Don’t forget about the music. Remember those 8-bit soundtracks that your Game Boy whistled as you trekked through forests, abandoned ruins and sea caves? A DJ will be on-site to rock your memory, spinning hot tracks to bring your experience to life.

The life of a Pokémon trainer can be quite taxing, however. Make sure to avail yourself of the large selection of Pokémon-themed cocktails and burgers to keep your adventure going. You won’t be finding a Pikachu, Bulbasaur or Charmander burger anywhere else.

Curious to test your mettle as a Pokémon Trainer? Scrounge up $55 and take the Pokémon League by storm. Tickets include a burger and a cocktail, both themed.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis and can be purchased at www.thepokebarpopup.com. The dates for Columbus are not posted yet on the website, but sign up to receive additional information for when pre-sale tickets are available. And if the Columbus dates do change, we can count on the Cleveland Pokébar set for Oct. 5.

Do you have what it takes to be the very best?

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments section.