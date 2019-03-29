Podcast empowers and encourages Columbus women

× Expand Photos courtesy of Kate Heitkamp

The American Psychological Association states 74 percent of Americans say they have experienced at least one symptom of stress in the past month. Almost half claim they can’t sleep at night and one-third overeat or eat unhealthy foods due to stress. Women specifically have a greater chance of experiencing stress compared to men, according to recent reports. That is why best friends Nina Boyce and Liz Garster established their podcast Finding Your Shine. Finding Your Shine focuses on wellness, careers, financial health and spirituality. It offers a safe space for all women around the world to hear other women’s perspectives, practice destressing techniques and reduce their anxiety.

Originally college roommates, Boyce and Garster became best friends at Otterbein University. Boyce is a certified hormone and anxiety coach and founder of Nourished with Nina. Garster is a credit union marketer by day and a financial coach (and podcaster, of course) by night. Between the two of them, they always have their hands full. When Boyce isn’t flowing on her yoga mat and Garster isn’t cuddling her adorable dog, Kobe, the women travel, exercise, host events, write blogs all while leading stress-free lives.

“Our goal is to inspire women everywhere to bust through their fears and live a life that truly brings joy!” the women say. “Too often, we fall into typical societal routines, and forget to check-in with our emotions and ourselves.”

Their podcast aims to encourage listeners to discover what truly lights them up and makes them happy, even if it means going against societal norms at times.

“We feel extremely passionate about women sharing their voice and getting their message out to the world,” the women say. “It’s through our stories and connecting with each other, that we can make a positive difference in this world.”

In fact, through their podcast and their individual blogs on wellness and financial health, Boyce and Garster are helping and empowering many women around the world.

Although their podcast reaches a huge audience, Boyce and Garster are able to connect with women right here in Columbus.

“Each week we are continually reminded just how powerful and inspiring women are. We really get to absorb the message that we are NOT alone in our struggles. We get to hear the stories of women through all walks of life and how they overcame (and are continuing to work through) their own limiting beliefs so they can live a life they truly love. It’s amazing!” they say.

Both Boyce and Garster believe that there is no one end goal when it comes to self-love and urge their followers to continue to grow and learn about themselves.

“We are so grateful to now have a massive tool-box of resources we can go to help us continue to grow and learn about ourselves,” the women say.

Want a full day of inspiration? Check out their upcoming event Empowered Voice on September 21. The event will host an abundance of female influencers and motivational speakers. Topics will range from building a strong, passion-centered brand, finding your voice, taking control of your confidence and vulnerability and becoming 'legally legit.' Lunch, wellness swag bags valued at $200, networking, a LIVE podcast panel and meditation will be offered!

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.