PNC Foundation Makes Fourth Round GCAC Grants

We all need good news. The PNC Foundation’s support has allowed a fourth round of COVID-19 Emergency Relief for Artists grants to open. PNC’s $30,000 grant has allowed $850 per artist.

The relief program was created to help artists get through the financial pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of cancelled events, postponed performances and rescheduled festivals, much of artists’ finances have been hindered.

This fourth round of funding allows artists to request up to $850, with priority given to those who need essentials the most.

This effort began on March 19 and has raised $219,100 from the Columbus community. Not to mention the Columbus Arts Council’s initial $150,000 commitment. 333 artists have been awarded $256,666 for wages lost since the COVID-19 crisis.

“As a bank, we recognize our role as a pillar of the communities we serve. We are actively working with those affected by the pandemic, providing a variety of solutions that make the most sense for meeting their needs,” said Mary Auch, PNC regional president for Columbus, in a press release. “We recognize the widespread hardship brought about by the pandemic here at home and are proud to play a part in supporting our community in this challenging time.”

Applications are now open with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28. Grants will be reviewed and awarded by Friday, May 1. For full program details please visit the COVID-19 Emergency Relief for Artists Guidelines.