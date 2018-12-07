Pizzuti and CMA announce inspiring speaker

× Expand Pizzuti Collection Odili Donald Odita, "Code Switch," 2017. (detail)

In conjunction with the Take Up Space exhibition on view at Pizzuti Collection, we are very excited to welcome artist Odili Donald Odita for an artist talk at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Odita, born in Nigeria in 1966, spent much of his adolescent life in Columbus, OH and received his B.F.A. (with distinction) from The Ohio State University in 1988. Now Philadelphia-based, the abstract painter has gone on to have several solo exhibitions across the world.

Odili Donald Odita’s work explores color both in the figurative historical context and in the sociopolitical sense. Odita has said, Color in itself has the possibility of mirroring the complexity of the world as much as it has the potential for being distinct. The organization and patterning in the paintings are of my own design. I continue to explore in the paintings a metaphoric ability to address the human condition through pattern, structure and design, as well as for its possibility to trigger memory.

Admission is FREE.

This talk is sponsored by Jack Shainman Gallery.

