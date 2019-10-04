Peppa Pig Live is almost here!

It’s a Tuesday night, the young kiddos are home from the school with little to no homework and you’re stressed about dinner and how to entertain your rowdy little monsters. Well, there’s always the theatre.

Peppa Pig Live! is back in town and this kid-friendly, music-loving tour is here for one night only. Set for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Palace Theatre, the latest rendition of Peppa Pig Live! is one of the most successful family theatre tours in North America, so get your last-minute tickets now.

Based on Entertainment One’s top-rated Nick Jr series, the live show is perfect for the (finally) crisp autumn weather. Peppa, along with her friends and family, is heading on a camping adventure. But after a gentle rainstorm, will the group have to pack their tents and head home or will the rain bring even more fun?

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage,” says Joan Grasso, Entertainment One’s SVP, in a press release. “There’s nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live. The joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the US.”

Tickets are $38-$66 and are available in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-982-2787.

Fun Peppa Facts!

Within 12 months of airing, the show already won a BAFTA and earned more than $1.5 million in merchandise sales.

The show airs in 180 territories and is available in 40 languages including German, Italian and Finnish.

The popular show actually has its own theme park in Hampshire, England called Peppa Pig World in Paultons Family Theme Park. Experience more than 60 Peppa-themed attractions!