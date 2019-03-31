PENZONE Salon + Spa named 2019 Salon of the Year

× Expand Photos courtesy of PENZONE Salon + Spa

The newly redesigned PENZONE Salon + Spa won the coveted Salon of the Year award at the iconic North American Hairstyling Awards. This year marked NAHA’s 30th anniversary as the most prestigious competition in beauty.

The “Oscars” of the beauty industry, the awards were hosted alongside the International Salon and Spa Expo, opening with a jam-packed red carpet, including award finalists, industry greats Tabatha Coffey and Vivienne Mackinder, celebrity influencers, and many more.

Last spring, locally-owned Charles Penzone Incorporated opened a new-concept 14,000-square-foot location in Dublin, PENZONE Salon + Spa. The space has set a new standard within the industry. The redesign emphasizes that what’s on the inside is as important as what’s on the outside.

“Our new concept is all about holistic beauty. Self-care and how we nourish our bodies is a big part of that,” says Debbie Penzone, president and CEO of Charles Penzone Incorporated.

One noticeable change is the absence of soda machines. Penzone partnered with the American Heart Association to bring their Sip Smarter program to team members and guests.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women and I want our company to support good habits and be a conscientious community partner,” Penzone says

The new concept is designed to create a sense of community by including a social room where guests can enjoy organic clean cocktails and mocktails, wine, beer, and custom-made coffees by Crimson Cup. From grab-and-go to grab-and-stay choices, the menu features a range of plant-based selections with protein add-ins.

Another part of the new concept is a living wall – also known as a green wall or vertical garden –completely covered with greenery.

The new design embraces the positive influence greenspace and nature can have on mood.

“There’s a lot of research around how important it is to not only be outside in nature, but bring nature into the work environment. I wanted to have that,” Penzone says. “A multi-sensory experience, complete with aromatherapy, welcomes each guest that comes through our doors.”

Now and into the future, Penzone will focus as much on inner beauty and health as it has on the outer beauty of its guests for the last 50 years.

Penzone operates six salons under its new PENZONE Salon + Spa name. Renovations are in the works or coming to bring all operations in line with the Dublin site and Short North spaces. The company also owns the Royal Rhino Club Barbershop & Lounge and LIT Life + Yoga in Italian Village.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.