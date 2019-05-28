Pelotonia on the Patio at EXPRESS LIVE!

Pelotonia is one of the most looked-forward-to athletic event of the summer, so of course, Columbus is going to want to start celebrating it early.

Pelotonia on the Patio is JUNE 6 at EXPRESS LIVE! from 6-10 p.m. The event is a kickoff for the summer and a party to gear up towards Pelotonia. The night raises funds for cancer research and attracts more participants to the race.

Patio party-goers will enjoy music by Rebel Rae and RIVVRS, photobooths, beer, wine and soft drinks, and PULLL by Pelotonia activations. Tickets are $20 - $10 from every ticket is donated to a Pelotonia's participant's fundraising goal.

“Pelotonia on the Patio is always an exciting night where the community gathers to celebrate the start of the summer season as we recruit more participants and raise additional funds for our collective mission.” says Pelotonia President & CEO Doug Ulman in a press release. “It is a great evening whereby our supporters can generate money for their fundraising commitments by inviting their friends and family to join them. It’s also an opportunity for us to meet new members of the community who aren’t as familiar with Pelotonia through this kick-off celebration. We encourage everyone who has been impacted by cancer to attend.”

Pelotonia weekend is August 2-4. You can check out the schedule online.

Pelotonia on the Patio generates a wave of riders who are excited to register to ride at $100, just before the registration fee increases to $150 on June 11th. POP also acts as a great way for riders to kick-start their fundraising just by attending.

Pelotonia

Founded in Columbus in 2008, Pelotonia began as an idea. It was a simple one - take a ride and make a difference. But it soon became three-day experience of cycling, volunteering and fun. In 2018, riders of the event broke records and raised $24.7 million with 8,470 participants. 100 percent of every participant-raised dollar is donated to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital Richard J. Solove Research Institute.