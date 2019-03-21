Paying it Forward | Exclusive interview w/ Roosevelt Nix

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Rosie Nix Foundation

Roosevelt Nix has come a long way since his days on the football field at Reynoldsburg High School. The now Pittsburgh Steelers fullback and 2017 pro-bowler entered the National Football League in 2014 as an undrafted defensive end from Kent State University. Due to his smaller size, he was encouraged to switch to linebacker in the professional.

Right after college, Nix spent time with the Atlanta Falcons during training camp before being waived.

Nix then returned to Reynoldsburg where he worked as a teacher’s aide and coached at the high school while bouncing at a nightclub in Columbus. After a short stint in the Arena Football League, Nixs’ hard work caught the eye of Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin called and offered him a one-year reserves/future contract, giving him a much deserved second chance in the league.

Since then, Nix has solidified his talents, taking over as the Steelers' starting fullback and special teams stud and even earned a spot on the AFC’s pro-bowl team in 2017. He recently signed a four year contract extension in 2018.

“I was excited and happy,” Nix says. “Obviously felt blessed and knew that there was much

Now with a stable position in Pittsburgh, Nix has continued to solidify his role in the town that gave him his spring board into his wildly busy professional life.

Through his own non-profit, The Rosie Nix Foundation, Nix offered four scholarships to Reynoldsburg High School students this year. In order to become eligible for the scholarship, Nix prompted students with the task of creating a video showcasing their passions in order to become eligible.

“I wanted to see someone who could show me a creative story and which one of these young adults had the passion for what they love,” Nix says.

On March 19, Nix paid a visit to the school to present the four finalists with scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each made possible through the Rosie Nix Foundation.

“There were so many great applications and unfortunately I could only pick four,” Nix says.

The scholarship application was limited to seniors at Reynoldsburg, however, Nix hopes to expand this opportunity across Columbus in the coming years.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Rosie Nix Foundation The four scholarship winners (from L to R) Taylor Livingston, Meka Ejigu, Jada Respress and Evan Jenkins

Outside the classroom, Nix also hosts a yearly youth football camp in Reynoldsburg. Now entering its third year, the camp provides the community with a day full of fun, engaging and expert guidance in the game of football.

“Football practice was always my refuge, even as a little kid,” Nix says. “I went to a lot of camps as a kid and had to pay for them. There isn’t much of that going on in Columbus, so I thought it would be wrong of me not to do that.”

In years past, he’s brought several other NFL talents with him including fellow teammate Maurkice Pouncey, starting center for the Steelers and his twin brother Mike, center for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I just want everyone to have a good time playing football where they don’t have to worry about getting yelled at, and come and learn some things,” Nix says. “There might be a kid who comes that doesn’t want to play football and they’ll come out … have a great time and want to keep playing and become the next best thing.”

“There’s such a big team and family atmosphere throughout the camp,” Nix says. “Even with the older kids, they’ll come out and want to start helping the younger ones.”

Since its first year, the camp has doubled in size and sponsors. It’s quickly becoming a popular spot for Nixs’ teammates, fellow Columbus athletes and other stars from the NFL to come pay it forward to the future of football.

“The first year, we kind of just winged it and made a camp and it turned out being very successful,” Nix says. “It’s become a beautiful thing, and a lot of people want to come and help out.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Rosie Nix Foundation

The 2019 camp will take place on July 13, shortly before the Steelers begin their 2019 campaign. Nix is anxious to get back to work after the Steelers barely missing the playoffs in the 2018-2019 season.

“I’m going to show up and do the job I gotta do,” Nix says. “Hopefully we get some things changed and do whatever is necessary for us to push towards that ring.”

For more information about the Rosie Nix Foundation and the 2019 Youth Football camp, click here.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcomed at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com