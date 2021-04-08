Pasta Ditoni’s retail shop is now open at North Market

Pasta Ditoni’s is a local pasta manufacturing company in business. Since 1993, it provides gourmet pasta to some of the finest restaurants in Columbus as well as offering direct online sales to consumers.

Its first direct retail shop is now open at North Market Bridge Park, centered around selling a wide variety of Pasta Ditoni’s local fresh made pasta. Local fresh made pasta purveyors, Goga Bhattal and his daughter Jyoti Bhattal, will also offer a variety of authentic Italian goods, including specialty Italian desserts, Italian dry and jarred products, as well as fresh cappuccino, coffee and lattes to go.

It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A one-stop shop for customers to stop by for Italian dinners and parties, Goga hopes to bring the feel of an Italian family kitchen to the Dublin area. In addition to his valued restaurant partners, Goga enjoys making connections with locals and recurring customers, sharing the company’s history along with the recipes he and his daughter created over the years.

After 21 years of mixing and matching locally sourced vegetables, imported cheeses and spices with high quality cuts of meat and seafood, Goga believes he has discovered the perfect combination of ingredients in each of their 29 distinctive gourmet pasta creations.

You can also order their local fresh made pasta through Pasta Ditoni’s website, which provides free delivery on all orders in the Columbus area. It also features several recipes for a relaxing night in cooking Italian for yourself and your family. Regularly checking their website will also keep you updated about upcoming events all over town.

Currently, its featured dish is Shrimp Ravioli, a sweet shrimp slow cooked with white wine and lemon oil for a refreshment of summer flavors to gel with the upcoming warmer months.

Pasta Ditoni’s combines meats, seafoods, cheeses and exotic vegetables to present you with pasta combinations giving you the Italian experience with a twist, serving meals made with fresh ingredients that are both exquisite and comforting for every occasion.

