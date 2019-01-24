Warm up with this OSU dance concert

× Expand Photo by Sutton Coffey

The Ohio State University Department of Dance presents Winter Concert 2019. Performances will be held:

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 - 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 - 8 p.m.

Undergraduate and graduate students present works that highlight a range of ideas and concepts they’ve explored throughout the year.

Acts in the Winter Concert

Positions, by Alexandra Cassidy, a piece about directions changed that happen through your everyday life along with time…how fast time goes by or how slow time can go by.

A piece from Brooke Tinsley, in collaboration with the dancers, titled IncessantFluctuations, which reflects the natural tendency to constantly return to what is known amid an endlessly changing pathway.

Confined Company, by Jacob Butterfield, a story that comes from a personal experience with loneliness; remembering where he was, where he is and where he wants to be.

duet, by Emily Kilroy, a duet in collaboration with a sturdy piece of metal. It explores an intimate relationship between institutional structures, sexuality and the music of Nat King Cole.

[deep breathing on I-71], by Jacqueleen Bordjadze, which is about shifting focus, exchanges in energy flow and habitual ways of relating.

DANCE WITH ME!, by Kali Cjekaj and Yildiz Guventurk, which emerged primarily as a class study on discovering baroque music and its connection with dance material. This duet turned into a little playful story where the two dancers chose to explore a narrative through kinesthetic relationship with each other.

Spandex Mouse, by Sutton Coffey, which is a piece that started as a study on repetition of phrase work and music. Coffey used the process as a way to experiment with movement generation and physicality to create something original and rigorous. This work became a meditation on himself and masculinity through dance.

And other works by Josh Anderson and Laura DeAngelisDemetra Chiafos, Davianna Green, Emily Arden Jones and Alize Raptou

Ticket Information

Seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling the Ohio State Theatre Ticket Office at (614) 292-2295, online at Ticketmaster.com, or in-person at the Ohio State Theatre Ticket Office, 1849 Cannon Dr., Columbus, OH 43210. Ohio State faculty, staff, students, and Alumni Association members; senior citizens; non-Ohio State students; children; and military veterans may purchase tickets for $10.