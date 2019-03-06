National Oreo Cookie Day | Oreo flavors you definitely forgot existed

Oreo was created in 1912 and as of 2019 is the best-selling cookie in the United States. Some prefer to pop the wafer cookies apart and scrape the cream off with their teeth, some would rather soak their Oreo in milk and others simply eat them by the handful.

The classic flavors we all recognize and love are Vanilla, Chocolate and Golden. The brave even opt for mint or birthday cake.

But occasionally, we do a double-take as we waltz past the cookie section at the grocery store. Oreo is known for releasing crazy flavors based on holidays and seasons - so often that sometimes we forget they even existed. Here are some limited edition Oreos you definitely forgot about.

Caramel Apple

During one fall season in 2016, Oreo came out with two Golden cookies with one side caramel cream and one green apple. The flavor was well-liked enough that it was released the following fall season as well.

Blueberry Pie

This summer flavor was released in June 2016 as a fun picnic flavor. The graham cracker wafer cookies and blueberry cream were indeed delicious, but only popular enough to be a limited edition.

Swedish Fish

Originally released exclusively in Kroger, this flavor caused quite the scene in the cookie connoisseur world. The cream is made to taste like the red movie-theater candy and received mixed reviews upon its release as a limited edition flavor

Root Beer Float

An oldie but a goodie, Oreo gave the world the Root Beer Float limited edition flavor in 2014. Two Golden Oreos with a root beer middle could be dunked into milk or topped onto an ice cream sundae for a strange twist. This flavor has not been released again.

Waffles & Syrup

Yes, it's true. Oreo took on the breakfast scene in May 2017 when they release Waffles & Syrup. This limited edition was sold exclusively in specialty grocery stores and was commended for its delicious waffle cookie and dollop of maple syrup in the center.

Jelly Donut

In a (failed?) attempt to appease consumers for National Doughnut Day, Oreo released the limited edition flavor Jelly Doughnut. The Golden Oreo cookie contained a raspberry custard flavor that both amused and confused people everywhere. It was only sold in Walmart, and most likely will not be returning.

