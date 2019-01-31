Open reception for new exhibit is TONIGHT!

"Circles and Squares I"

An open reception for a new and colorful exhibit is TONIGHT!

Presented by Hammond Harkins Galleries, Carol Stewart is presenting a collection of original paintings at the James Art Gallery in the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University.

Thankfully, even though the reception is tonight – Thursday, Jan. 31 from 4-7 p.m. – the exhibition runs until March 14.

Some of the displayed art includes a piece titled Circles and Squares I. Consisting of mostly orange, red and some blue shades, the painting depicts several glass jars, platters or mugs surrounded by citrus fruit and flowers on a colorful and geometric surface.

The theme of fruit, glass objects and geometry continue into her Rooster Glass and Clementine piece, a small painting that is large with color and life. Another, slightly larger painting titled Summer Stripes, features a warmer color pallet with a handful of flowers in vases along with a fishing bobber gracefully set into a glass.

All the works are available for sale. Inquiries may be directed to gallery@hammondharkins.com or 614-238-3000.

The paintings in this exhibition were created in part using a supply grant awarded to Stewart by the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

The James Art Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the exhibition, click here.

About the Artist

Carol Stewart is a painter based in Columbus. She was born in Ontario, Canada, and obtained a bachelor's degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and a master’s degree in painting from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Rooster Glass and Clementine"

Her work has spanned over 35 years and consist of still life and garden depictions.

“I am interested in the abstract elements of the artwork as much as the subject matter. My still life paintings are not still. I feel that my paintings are lasting over time and invite repeated exploration,” Stewart writes on her website.

About the James Art Gallery

The James is focused on creating a healing environment, and with that comes an art gallery. Featuring works by local and national artists, the James Art Gallery is a self-guided walking tour that constantly showcases unique pieces.

To learn more about the gallery – hours, location, upcoming exhibition – click here.