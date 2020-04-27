Online shopping in Westerville and Worthington

Check into these online stores daily for quarantine updates and new products!

A Gal Named Cinda Lou

If you miss browsing through vintage stores and happening upon one-of-a-kind treasures, look no further than A Gal Named Cinda Lou’s website. Browse through vinyl records, vintage T-shirts, accessories, home goods and more.

My Cousin’s Cottage

Like all non-essential stores, My Cousin’s Cottage is closed for in-person shopping. However, they post their favorite products on Facebook and offer online shopping and curbside pickup. It’s the perfect place to pick up something unique for mom this Mother’s Day.

Fritzy Jacobs

This Worthington gift shop offers local delivery and curbside pick up, so shopping online is easy. It’s hard not to smile shopping through adorable house accessories, jewelry and gifts for every kind of friend or family member. The store even sells face masks to protect yourself during quarantine!

The Gemma Shop

With free shipping and local curbside pickup, it’s hard to pass up The Gemma Shop. You’ll find

everything from cute blouses to cozy quarantine outfits here. The store is constantly being updated with new looks and products to look through, so make sure to check back in often!