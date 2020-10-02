Ohio State offers no-cost fly shots in drive-thru

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pexel

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will hold its 20th annual Healthy Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outpatient Care East, 543 Taylor Ave. The annual event has been transformed into a contactless drive-thru health fair to provide valuable resources to the community, including no-cost flu shots, voter registration, fresh produce, health care information and more.

“Times have changed, but our commitment to improving the health of our community is unwavering,” said Mary Howard, executive director, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital. “Our annual Healthy Community Day is just one of the many ways Ohio State is addressing pressing health needs to positively impact the long-term health of residents.”

A limited number of flu shots will be available for people ages 7 and older. Attendees who would like a flu shot should wear clothing that makes it easy to access the upper arm. When appropriate, the vaccine will be administered in the arm closest to the car window. No appointment is required.

“Getting an annual flu shot is especially important this year since it’s the first time people are at risk of getting the flu and COVID-19,” said Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, professor and chair of the department of Family and Community Medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “Both illnesses are easily spread from person to person and can be deadly. While there is not a vaccine for COVID-19, you can protect yourself against the flu by getting a flu shot.”