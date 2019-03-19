Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series lineup

The lineup for the Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series has officially been released. The exciting array of artists are all so unique and diverse that there is a performance for everyone - no matter what your interest. Some of the genres included are classic rock, R&B, country, comedy and Christian.
The concerts will take place indoor the WCOL Celeste Center and will be available for purchase here. Each ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair as well.
The 2019 Ohio State Fair Concert Series Lineup
Photos provided by Ohio State Fair
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019
Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 pm
$20
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
Chris Young
Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 pm
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas
Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
Hank Williams Jr.
Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 pm
$50, $35
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir
Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 pm
Free (no tickets required)
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour
Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 pm
$40, $30
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am
Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen
Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 pm
$65, $55
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am
John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil
Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 pm
Free (no tickets required)
Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher
Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am
REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger
Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 pm
$38, $28
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star
Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am
Bad Company with special guest Foghat
Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 pm
$55, $40
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am
Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills
Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 pm
$25
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am
Sale of Champions Livestock Auction
Sun., August 4, 2019, 2 pm
Free (no tickets required)