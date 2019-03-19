Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series lineup

The lineup for the Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series has officially been released. The exciting array of artists are all so unique and diverse that there is a performance for everyone - no matter what your interest. Some of the genres included are classic rock, R&B, country, comedy and Christian.

The concerts will take place indoor the WCOL Celeste Center and will be available for purchase here. Each ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair as well.

The 2019 Ohio State Fair Concert Series Lineup

Photos provided by Ohio State Fair

KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019

Wed., July 24, 2019, 6:30 pm

$20

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Chris Young

Thurs., July 25, 2019, 7 pm

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Lyfe Jennings / Chanté Moore / Carl Thomas

Fri., July 26, 2019, 7:30 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Hank Williams Jr.

Sat., July 27, 2019, 7 pm

$50, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir

Sun., July 28, 2019, 1 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour

Sun., July 28, 2019, 7:30 pm

$40, $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Toby Keith with special guest Jimmie Allen

Mon., July 29, 2019, 7 pm

$65, $55

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil

Tues., July 30, 2019, 1 pm

Free (no tickets required)

Matthew West with special guest Matt Maher

Tues., July 30, 2019, 7:30 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

REO Speedwagon with special guest Night Ranger

Wed., July 31, 2019, 7 pm

$38, $28

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

The S.O.S. Band / Midnight Star

Thurs., August 1, 2019, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Bad Company with special guest Foghat

Fri., August 2, 2019, 7:30 pm

$55, $40

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am

Happy Together Tour 2019: The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, The Cowsills

Sat., August 3, 2019, 7 pm

$25

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 am

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction

Sun., August 4, 2019, 2 pm

Free (no tickets required)