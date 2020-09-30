Ohio restaurant owners remain deeply concerned about the future

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has conducted a weekly statewide poll to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry over the past several months. The ORA’s most-recent survey data shows that 56 percent of restaurant owners believe they will be forced to close within nine months and 48 percent of owners say that their businesses are operating at 50 percent capacity or less. Many owners are concerned that their business will not survive the winter without additional government support.

The ORA continues to advocate for Ohio’s restaurants by teaming up with the National Restaurant Association to push for congressional assistance for the restaurant industry through the Blueprint for Restaurant Revival, and by creating the Unified Industry Voice campaign and the Ohio Restaurant Promise to provide clarity about the comprehensive steps the industry takes to provide a safe environment. The ORA and national association are advocating with members of Congress to pass another Relief Bill and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program.

The ORA has also gathered restaurant owners and operators from across the state to join together and share what they are doing to keep their valued guests safe while following the Dine Safe Ohio Order. Local Columbus businesses in the video included Brekkie Shack, Dos Hermanos Taco Truck, Bake Me Happy, and High Distillery Co./Zest Juice Co. Watch the video here.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ohio’s restaurants have been detrimental and disheartening to most in our industry, but we continue to fight for the industry alongside our restaurant members,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA. Barker also insists that restaurants need support now more than ever from their communities and the government.

The most recent ORA survey has also found that given the current conditions, 80 percent of the respondents do not anticipate breaking even in 2020. Results also show that sales continue to underperform compared to previous years, with 53% of owners reporting sales down 20 percent to more than 70 percent. The ORA has now shifted to a bi-weekly survey and the results continue to be disheartening.