Ohio ranks in the top 15 most fun states in America!

Want to visit a place with a myriad of entertainment options and a great nightlife? Go no further than your very own state.

According to WalletHub’s 2019’s Most Fun States in America report, Ohio is 13th in the overall ranking of the most fun states in America. The personal-finance website compared all 50 states across 26 metrics, placing Ohio in the top 15 based off of its variety of cost-effective entertainment options.

With a total score of 43.9 points out of 100, Ohio also placed 18th in the entertainment and recreation rank and 8th in the nightlife rank.

Ohio’s Fun Rankings

With the most fun state ranked at number one and the average at 25, check out how Ohio measured up in other categories.

14th in restaurants per capita

9th in movie theaters per capita

5th in golf and country club’s per capita

18th in performing-arts theaters per capita

11th in fitness centers per capita

28th in casinos per capita

24th in variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments

Some of Ohio’s Best Attractions

Cedar Point

Open since 1870, the amusement park, complete with an 18-acre waterpark and 18 roller coasters, is a great place to go for a day of family-friendly fun by the beach. For more about the park and its attractions, visit www.cedarpoint.com.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Travel along the Towpath trail, view the Brandywine Falls and take in all that this national park has to offer. Join park service members for various activities throughout the year as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire. To learn more about the park, visit www.nps.gov/cuva.

Zoombezi Bay

Summer is in the air and it’s hot. Time to cool off at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium water park, Zoombezi Bay. Enjoy more than a dozen wild attractions, private cabanas, Zoompass ride reservations, educational opportunities, an adult lazy river that allows your favorite cocktail, and so much more. Check out www.zoombezibay.columbuszoo.org to learn more and discover how they put the Zoo in Zoombezi Bay.

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

The second oldest zoo in the United States, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden features more than 500 animals and 3,000 plant species and is one of the national leaders in wild animal conservation, education and preservation. The zoo has plenty of exhibits and activities that the whole family can enjoy. Visit www.cincinnatizoo.org to learn more and purchase tickets.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.