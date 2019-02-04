Ohio pets are at higher risk of coyote attack this winter

Ohio Wildlife officials say this time of year always holds the highest amount of coyote attacks on pets.

The reason being, the winter season is considered prime breeding time, so coyotes become more active in northeast Ohio.

Coyotes tend to spook people because of their wolf-like appearance and close proximity to suburban areas. They are actually naturally shy animals, cautious of humans and generally conditioned to run away from any confrontation. Sometimes, however, coyotes can become acclimated to being around people and become an issue in small communities – especially with pets.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources warn pet owners to be vigilant about allowing their pets to wander outside, especially if you own a smaller breed.

Experts within the division remark that it’s not usual for a coyote to attack a pet unprovoked, but because of the low temperatures, their usual food source of small rodents may not be as accessible. A hunting coyote wouldn’t consider the difference between a small chihuahua and a raccoon or squirrel.

Do you hear spooky, howling in the evening or early mornings? How often? Experts say if you hear coyote yips and howls frequently, chances are that a pack lives nearby. To avoid attracting them to your house, keep all pet food fishes inside, compost bins shut tight and trash bags always inside a closed garage.

To keep your pets safe, the ODNR suggests several easy tips.

Keep your pets inside at night and use a six-foot leash when you take them outside.

If you come in close proximity with a coyote, make lots of noise. Clap your hands, and shout and it will most likely get scared away.

If you’re seriously concerned about a coyote that doesn’t seem to naturally fear humans and is harassing your home, call the ODNR Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE.

Products have even been created for the most concerned pet parents. The Coyote Vest is body armor for your pet.

The coat is meant to offer multiple levels of protection from coyote attacks. Some have shiny spikes and strange-looking quills that may deter an animal from attacking.

Protective products aren't necessary, but if you're especially concerned, plenty of options are on the market. People don't need to be in constant fear, but always follow safety protocols and your best judgement when it comes to protecting your furry baby.

