Ohio is the 7th best state to be single!

Fun Valentine's Day Facts! Americans will collectively spend $20.7 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts – the average love bird dishes out $161.96.



More than 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are sold in the U.S.



The U.S. spends about $3.3 billion on flowers for their significant other – red roses are the most common boutique.



Back in 1913, Hallmark was one of the first industries to mass produce Valentine’s Day cards.



Pets need love too! Around 9 million people buy their pets a gift for this loving holiday.

Boxed chocolate, flowers, cheesy cards – Valentine’s Day is in the air and the clichés are rampant. Seemingly happy couples make their way to fancy dinners and share romantic evenings, while those left without a date hang back and probably spend the evening not making googly eyes at a significant other.

If you’re looking for a Valentine or if you’re happy being single, we have good news. Ohio was recently named the 7th best state to have the relationship status "party of one."

The static was reported by WalletHub – an online resource that offers free credit score, and also conducts reports on topics ranging from the most educated states to the best cities for coffee. The company used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and other federal entities that are known to collect info.

How do you measure something like this?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key categories: dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun. Breaking down these categories was a whole other process.

Dating economics: analyzed the average movie cost, median annual household income, overall wellbeing index and other subcategories relating to money.

analyzed the average movie cost, median annual household income, overall wellbeing index and other subcategories relating to money. Dating opportunities: looked at areas like online and mobile-dating options, share of singles adults, openness to relationships and gender balance of singles.

looked at areas like online and mobile-dating options, share of singles adults, openness to relationships and gender balance of singles. Romance and fun: collected per capita data of movie theaters, music festivals, nightlife options and restaurants, along with analyzing subcategories like online dating safety and the number of attractions.

All in all, when there are activities in the area, restaurant options and resources for online dating it can help create an atmosphere for people looking to go on dates and meet new folks. And Columbus is pretty cool, so it makes sense that we’re No. 7.

To learn more about the singles survey, click here.

P.S. Columbus also ranked 39 for the best places to spend Valentine’s Day!

For those who aren’t single, there is good news. After ranking 100 U.S. cities for best places to spend Feb. 14, WalletHub stated that Columbus is No. 39 for best places to spend Valentine's Day – we beat cities like New Orleans, Philadelphia and Miami!

For additional info on Columbus being No. 39, click here.

