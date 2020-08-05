Ohio artists collaborate to help save the bees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pexel

One in four bee species faces extinction in the U.S.

Public relations firm The Buzz Maker is teaming up with Ohio artists and beekeepers to curate profits for The Pollinator Partnership and The Ohio Environmental Council.

The firm has made this initiative its 15-year milestone celebration. Artists Thom Glick and

Tracy Teuscher

Sharon Teuscher are just two of the artists who are in on the efforts. They have create original and limited edition beer art and apparel. Beekeepers from Honeyrun Farm, and Amazing Creams & Lotions are offering handmade and local hive products. The net proceeds on select items now through Sept. 30 will be donated, and The Buzz Maker will contribute a matching gift up to $1,000.

“One in three bites of food we eat is thanks to a pollinator,” says founder of The Buzz Maker, Tracy Teuscher. “We seek to empower others to take action, from supporting our artisans, to learning new ways to care for their lawns and gardens.”

Meet the collaborative at www.thebuzzmaker.com/save-ohio-bees. Follow stories, get bee facts, and learn about unique ways to help by following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @thebuzzmaker, and sign up for updates at www.thebuzzmaker.com/sign-up.